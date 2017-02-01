See the sparkly new glass dome coming to Union Square

Union Square has many attractions, including a farmers market, an annual Christmas market and a signature eatery courtesy Danny Meyer. But the list may soon include an architectural wonder, thanks to a re-design that will crown the old Tammany Hall Building at 44 Union Square with sparkling glass dome. The creation of BKSK Architects, the dome will be the most visible element of a plan to transform the 1929 Neo-Georgian edifice into retail and office space.

Formerly the headquarters of the powerful Democratic Party machine that was once led by the notorious Boss Tweed during the 19th-century, 44 Union Square remained Tammany Hall’s redoubt until it was taken over in 1943 by International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Later occupants included Roundabout Theater and the New York Film Academy.

The dome itself features a distinctive diagrid structure, which makes it looks like a turtle shell—an intentional reference, according to YIMBY, because of the turtle’s association with Lenape Chief Tamanend (from whom the name Tammany is derived). Like all construction projects in New York, this one will have to overcome several obstacles to get done, including getting the approval of the Landmarks Preservation Commission since the building was landmarked in 2013. In the meantime, you can check out these cool interior and exterior renderings of the planned design.

Neoscape/BKSK