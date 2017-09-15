Shop from your favorite fashion Instagrammers in-person at this pop-up market

A post shared by alyssa coscarelli (@alyssainthecity) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT



Looking to spruce up your autumn wardrobe and boost your fall street-style? Shop like a fashion-savvy fiend at this weekend market, which is chock-full of clothing and accessories provided by some super-stylish New Yorkers.

Shoppable lifestyle blog Passerbuys has teamed up with Dusty Rose Vintage as well as a slew of your favorite fashion editors, designers and more well-dressed Instagrammers to host this unique shopping gathering. The vendors are filling the racks at the Brooklyn treasure trove with some of their favorite pieces. Price points start at $5 and only go up to $70 for some high-end items.

Here are the editors, influencers, makers and creators selling each day:

Saturday Vendors

Alyssa Coscarelli - Refinery29 Fashion Editor

Lauren Caruso - Bandier Editorial Director

Erin Allweiss - Founder of PR Firm No29

Cara Flaherty - Events & Marketing Manager at Space Ninety 8 / Urban Outfitters

Susan Alexandra - Jewelry Designer

Mimi Packer - Video Producer at VICE

Mina Alyeshmerni - Founder of Maimoun Store

Eva Goicochea - Founder of Maude

Sasha Kroupnik - Vintage Seller

Sunday Vendors

Sue Williamson - Milk Makeup Editor

Kendall Waldman - Photographer

Jenna Saraco - Co-founder of Either, And

Nicole Steriovski - Co-founder of Either, And

Lisa Przystup - Florist + Writer

Charlotte Hundley - Founder of RUDAS

Christina Andrew - Model

Katy Hallowell - Location Scout

Passerbuys Market is taking place at Dusty Rose Vintage (251 Greenpoint, Ave) in Brooklyn on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 from noon-6pm. R.S.V.P here.