Shop from your favorite fashion Instagrammers in-person at this pop-up market

Looking to spruce up your autumn wardrobe and boost your fall street-style? Shop like a fashion-savvy fiend at this weekend market, which is chock-full of clothing and accessories provided by some super-stylish New Yorkers.
Shoppable lifestyle blog Passerbuys has teamed up with Dusty Rose Vintage as well as a slew of your favorite fashion editors, designers and more well-dressed Instagrammers to host this unique shopping gathering. The vendors are filling the racks at the Brooklyn treasure trove with some of their favorite pieces. Price points start at $5 and only go up to $70 for some high-end items.
Here are the editors, influencers, makers and creators selling each day:
Saturday Vendors
Alyssa Coscarelli - Refinery29 Fashion Editor
Lauren Caruso - Bandier Editorial Director
Erin Allweiss - Founder of PR Firm No29
Cara Flaherty - Events & Marketing Manager at Space Ninety 8 / Urban Outfitters
Susan Alexandra - Jewelry Designer
Mimi Packer - Video Producer at VICE
Mina Alyeshmerni - Founder of Maimoun Store
Eva Goicochea - Founder of Maude
Sasha Kroupnik - Vintage Seller
Sunday Vendors
Sue Williamson - Milk Makeup Editor
Kendall Waldman - Photographer
Jenna Saraco - Co-founder of Either, And
Nicole Steriovski - Co-founder of Either, And
Lisa Przystup - Florist + Writer
Charlotte Hundley - Founder of RUDAS
Christina Andrew - Model
Katy Hallowell - Location Scout
Passerbuys Market is taking place at Dusty Rose Vintage (251 Greenpoint, Ave) in Brooklyn on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 from noon-6pm. R.S.V.P here.