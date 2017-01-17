  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Six wintertime pitfalls that drive every New Yorker crazy

By Tim Lowery Posted: Tuesday January 17 2017, 6:21pm

New Yorkers are a tough bunch, but even they have to admit that, while this is certainly the greatest city in the world, NYC during this time of the year can be the pits. Need proof? We’ve illustrated just a few seasonal annoyances and hurdles those lucky enough to call this city home know all too well.

1. Sweltering while being all bundled up on the subway

 

Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec

 

 

 

 

 

2. Waking up to that insane noise from your apartment’s radiator

Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec

 

3. Stepping into a deceptively deep ice puddle on your way to work 

Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec

 

 

 

4. Sweating up a storm in your pad, despite having all your windows open

Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec

 

5. Ruining your new kicks ’cause your super still hasn’t shoveled the snow

Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec

 

6. Getting soaked with slush by a passing cab

Illustration: Gwendal Le Bec

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Tim Lowery 6 Posts

Tim Lowery is the features editor at Time Out New York. He’s pretty damn cool and pretty damn modest. Follow him on Twitter at @timlowery83.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest