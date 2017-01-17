Six wintertime pitfalls that drive every New Yorker crazy

New Yorkers are a tough bunch, but even they have to admit that, while this is certainly the greatest city in the world, NYC during this time of the year can be the pits. Need proof? We’ve illustrated just a few seasonal annoyances and hurdles those lucky enough to call this city home know all too well.
1. Sweltering while being all bundled up on the subway
2. Waking up to that insane noise from your apartment’s radiator
3. Stepping into a deceptively deep ice puddle on your way to work
4. Sweating up a storm in your pad, despite having all your windows open
5. Ruining your new kicks ’cause your super still hasn’t shoveled the snow
6. Getting soaked with slush by a passing cab
