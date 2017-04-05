Smorgasburg has plans to open a new location in Soho

Smorgasburg isn't ready to give up on Manhattan just yet.
After announcing it would not be bringing back its South Street Seaport location this summer, the founders of the Brooklyn-based food fest announced that they'll be moving uptown to West Soho.
This August, Manhattanites can expect a hybrid of the Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg, with four to six food vendors on the weekdays, and up to 40 on weekends. They'll also be building a physical market structure on the site so the festival can continue indoors during the winter months.
The venue will be open daily from 11am to 9pm at 76 Varick Street.
