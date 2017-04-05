  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Smorgasburg has plans to open a new location in Soho

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday April 5 2017, 4:26pm

Smorgasburg has plans to open a new location in Soho
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Chrissy Hunt

Smorgasburg isn't ready to give up on Manhattan just yet.

After announcing it would not be bringing back its South Street Seaport location this summer, the founders of the Brooklyn-based food fest announced that they'll be moving uptown to West Soho.

This August, Manhattanites can expect a hybrid of the Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg, with four to six food vendors on the weekdays, and up to 40 on weekends. They'll also be building a physical market structure on the site so the festival can continue indoors during the winter months. 

The venue will be open daily from 11am to 9pm at 76 Varick Street. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 54 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments