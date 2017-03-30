The craziest new foods to try at Smorgasburg this summer

Smorgasburg, Instagram's favorite food festival, is making its grand return to the outdoors on Saturday, April 1, and the food is lookin’ pretty bomb. The 100-vendor market will kick off in Williamsburg (East River State Park) on Saturday, and then move to Prospect Park (Breeze Hill) and DUMBO (Pearl Plaza) on Sundays. This Sunday, they'll be celebrating the 150th birthday of Prospect Park with a specially brewed beer from Brooklyn Brewery, called Long Meadow Gold.

But back to the food. Here are the new eats that we’re really looking forward to chowing down this summer:

Halo-halo from Ube Kitchen: The Filipino dessert contains deep purple, home-made ube ice cream, fresh fruit, toasted coconut flakes and diced dragon fruit in a bright pink dragon fruit bowl.

Photograph: Smorgasburg/Kyle Huebbe

Raclette sandwiches from Baked Cheese Haus: That gooey cheese scraped off a wheel that you’ve been seeing everywhere? It will be served on a toasted baguette in the market.

A post shared by Traveling Foodie (@fattywithoutborders) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:56am PST





Juice from John’s Juice: The juice from oranges, grapefruits, watermelon and pineapples will be made inside the actual fruit, and given to you for on-the-go drinking directly from the source.

Photograph: Smorgasburg/Kyle Huebbe

Spaghetti donuts from Pop Pasta: Will two of our favorites foods combine to make something even greater? Choose from flavors like red sauce, aglio and olio and carbonara.

A post shared by Mike Chau (@mikejchau) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Churro ice cream sandwiches from Dulcinea Churros: Churros are given the brand-new shape of cookies, and stuffed with scoops of ice cream.

Photograph: Smorgasburg/Kyle Huebbe

Dumplings from Destination Dumplings: There’s no question dumplings are the “it” food of the moment. Destination Dumplings ups the ante with its Chinese-style, cuisine crossovers like jerk chicken filling with pineapple salsa, or lamb gyro stuffed with yuzu tzatziki sauce.