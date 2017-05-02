Snag an $833 apartment in Chelsea through a new housing lottery

If you're looking for an affordable apartment in New York, Chelsea certainly not where you'd begin your search. In 2015, the median rent for a one-bedroom pad in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood was a whopping $3,800. Thanks to a new affordable housing lottery, a handful of lucky New Yorkers will be able to live in the nabe for a fraction of that price.

The lottery is open from May 3 to May 25, and includes 19 units at the brand new 221 W 29th St. There are four studios available in the building for $833 per month, 13 one-bedrooms for $895 and a pair of two-bedrooms for $1,082. To qualify, applicants must have annual household income between $30,446 and $57,240. The building's amenities include a fitness center, bike storage, lounge, roof deck, laundry room and plenty of other features that would make any Manhattanite living in a closet-sized apartment green with envy.

If you're not able to score one of these insanely cheap pads, don't lose hope. Mayor de Blasio's preliminary budget aims to bring another 10,000 affordable housing units to the city next year.