  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Soon this will be the tallest tower in Queens

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 5:48pm

Soon this will be the tallest tower in Queens
Courtesy: Shutterstock

Get ready, 'cause here it comes. Long Island City's tallest skyscraper, Court Square City View Tower, is on the way.

Hill West architectural firm is building a 66-story building at 23-15 44th Drive, according to CityRealty. This will be the tallest tower in Queens, with 800 condominiums and great views of the Manhattan skyline... for now. The facade is blue and green glass, and there will be a swimming pool, a fitness center with a yoga room and sauna, and balconies along the run of the building. Sweet digs! Maybe you'll live there years from now!  

Here's what the building will look like looming over all those neighorhoods:

 

Courtesy Hill West

 

 

Courtesy Hill West

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Courtesy Hill West

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 417 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the Sections editor and sex and dating columnist for Time Out New York. Her feelings for Will Smith and fear of teenagers are equally strong. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest