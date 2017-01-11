Soon this will be the tallest tower in Queens

Get ready, 'cause here it comes. Long Island City's tallest skyscraper, Court Square City View Tower, is on the way.

Hill West architectural firm is building a 66-story building at 23-15 44th Drive, according to CityRealty. This will be the tallest tower in Queens, with 800 condominiums and great views of the Manhattan skyline... for now. The facade is blue and green glass, and there will be a swimming pool, a fitness center with a yoga room and sauna, and balconies along the run of the building. Sweet digs! Maybe you'll live there years from now!

Here's what the building will look like looming over all those neighorhoods: