Spend a day eating fondue in a yurt and curling at this East Village Winter Garden

Are you ready to have the ultimate winter day?

The Standard East Village's Winter Garden has been offering up reservations in cozy yurts where you and your friends can snack on fondue and sport fur coats for a few weeks, but they just added an exciting new feature: Curling rinks!

If you're not familiar, curling is a sport where people slide heavy stones down icy pathways and try to make them land in high-scoring zones on a target (we think?). Curling rinks have been installed both in the East Village and High Line Standard Hotels locations, and you can make reservations to play by the half-hour. But, only the East Village location has the comfy yurts!

Here's all the deets you need to have your own fierce (or friendly) curling competition:

At the East Village location (25 Cooper Sq):

For $60 per person (6-12 guests), you'll get a yurt and curling rink for two hours, plus fondue and buckets of beer. Add cocktails for $10 more and fondue for $15 more (per person, per hour). Contact the reservations desk at reservations@narcissarestaurant.com or reserve upon arrival.

Hours:

Mon – Fri: 4pm – 9pm

Sat. – Sun.: 12pm – 9pm

At the High Line location (848 Washington St):

For $25 per person an hour (for up to 8 people), you can book a rink, get a free curling lesson and, best of all, unlimited beer and wine. Add on cocktails for $10 more and fondue for $15 (per person, per hour). Contact the reservations desk at biergarten@standardhotels.com.

Hours:

Mon- Wed: 4pm – 1am

Thurs: 2pm - 1am

Fri: 2pm – 2am

Sat: 12pm - 2am

Sunday: 12pm – 1am