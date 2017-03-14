Stella sputters and all the Broadway shows will go on tonight

Like an 11th-hour showstopper that turns out to be a off-key dud, Winter Storm STELLA! (sorry, can't help ourselves) has turned out to be a fairly average snowfall—four to eight inches. That's a pain, but nowhere near enough to stop the surging spirits of hoofers, troupers, divas and ingenues from putting on a show. The Broadway League just announced that tonight, all Broadway shows will perform evening performances tonight as scheduled.



Charlotte St. Martin, head of the League, notes, “For visitors who are staying in hotels and can’t get home, it’s a great time to see a show. Locals can see a hot show in a warm theater! As always, the safety and security of theatergoers is everyone's primary concern, so those who can’t get in to the city should contact their point of purchase for questions about exchange policies.”



What that means is: You may be able to get into that show—tonight—that you thought was impossible or kept putting off. First off, check out our amazing guide about how to score cheap tickets to five of Broadway hottest shows. Now hop to our main page, five steps to get discount Broadway tickets. This should get you up to speed on the basics. The first most obvious place to shop is TKTS, which reports it will be staffed and ready to go today.



CANCELLATIONS: Of course, Off Broadway venues are affected as well, and unfortunately, 59E59 has announced that all shows will be canceled tonight. Same for The Public Theater, Joe's Pub and tonight's performance of The Moors.



OFF BROADWAY DISCOUNTS: At the long-running Off Broadway musical Cagney, you can get $25 rush tickets (cash only) for tonight's performance at 7pm. Simply go to the box office at the Westside Theatre, 407 W 43rd St (two tickets per person).



BROADWAY DISCOUNTS: Over at Waitress, producers are offering 40 percent off select seats. The offer can be redeemed in person at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office (256 W 47th St between Broadway and Eighth Ave) or by going online and entering promo code FLY1.



The long-running Chicago is offering tickets at 50 percent off. The offer can be redeemed in person at the Ambassador Theatre box office (219 W 49th St between Broadway and Eighth Ave) or by going online and entering the promo code CHFLY218.

A more daring plan might be to show up at the physical box office of the theater—most of which open at noon—and find out what the deal is about rush or buying returned tickets. Even if you think the show's sold out, ask the box office attendant. Yes, even for Hamilton. You think the snow won't open up a seat or two at Broadway's most impossible get? Do not give away your shot.



WATCH THIS SPACE FOR MORE OFFERS THROUGH THE DAY.