Study: If you’re a New Yorker, your boyfriend probably has a side piece

Curious what it would be like to move to London? Always thought about relocating to Hong Kong? Well, we've got you covered with all the details.

Time Out’s inaugural City Index survey set out to discover what it’s really like to live in 18 cities all over the world right now. To find out, we asked 20,000 people to rate their cities on six key characteristics: dynamism, inspiration, food and drink, community, sociability and affordability.

One big issue on everyone’s mind, of course, was the dating scene in their hometowns. On that subject, New York’s showing was pretty dismal. Only 4% of those surveyed said that it’s easy to find love in NYC right now, and a mere 3% stated that they were happy with the current dating scene. Womp womp.

Still, there was one dating category where Gotham managed to come out on top! We had the highest rate of people saying that it was ok to date multiple people at the same time. A whopping 33%. So... might be worth having that conversation with your S.O.

At least now we know why New Yorkers are more likely to call out of work after a night of heavy drinking. Their schedules are packed!