Take a behind-the-scenes tour of an abandoned rail line in Queens

In the NYC tradition of repurposing old metro lines to serve as public spaces, the abandoned lines of the Rockaway Beach branch of the Long Island Rail Road has a proposal in place to become “the Queensway”, a pedestrian and bike-friendly walkway running through the center of Forest Park. While the project is still waiting on city approval to begin construction, Untapped Cities, in partnership with the Friends of the Queensway and Trust for Public Land, is offering an informational behind-the-scenes tour of the site. This will be the first public tour that has provided access directly onto the railway, which has been abandoned for 55 years.

Andy Stone, director of the New York City program of the Trust for Public Land, will be providing first-hand insight regarding planning and phasing of the construction. Tour-goers will have a unique opportunity to view the area before it transforms into a new state-of-the-art, 47 acre, 3.5 mile-long park (over twice the length of the High Line, by comparison).

Whether you have a creepy fascination with abandoned places, you’re an urban development nerd, or you live in Queens and are looking for exciting new bike routes, this event has a little something for everyone.

The tour takes place April 8th, at 11am. Admission is $35. You can book online here.