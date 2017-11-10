Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are headlining this year’s Z100 Jingle Ball

The wait is over for Taylor Swift's sixth album, Reputation, which is out today after a long, mysterious build up. Now the big question is, when will she announce the corresponding tour. You can sign up for her Ticketmaster Verified Fan program (similar to what Springsteen did for his Broadway show), so it's almost guaranteed you'll see a whole mess of shows soon—something to ponder as you get familiar with the new batch of songs, including album-closer "New Years Day," below.

In the meantime, the only Taylor Swift performances on the books—besides her SNL appearance this weekend—are for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour happening this November and December. The tour comes to NYC's Madison Square Garden Friday, December 8 with a stacked lineup of pop stars including Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato, Logic, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels and Why Don't We.

Tickets are currently on sale.

