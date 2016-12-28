  • Blog
The 2017 New Year's Eve sign is up in Times Square!

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday December 28 2016, 12:47pm

 

There are only three days left until we can officially bid 2016 adieu! (And not a moment too soon.) While you’re busy figuring out which killer New Year’s Eve events and parties you’re attending, Times Square is getting ready for the biggest celebration of them all.

RECOMMENDED: Times Square New Year’s Eve guide

Yesterday, we noticed that the massive 2017 sign is up on the roof of One Times Square, which is where the ever-iconic and dazzling ball will drop on midnight during Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2017. So if you weren’t already excited about New Year’s Eve in NYC before, you have permission to start blowing your foil horns and kazoos now. 

