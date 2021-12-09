New York
Timeout

Dance of Vice
Photograph: Courtesy L.E. Miller

Incredible NYE parties to celebrate the New Year

Say goodbye to 2021 at these New Year’s Eve parties. NYC has all-night ragers with dance heroes and champagne toasts.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Looking for the best New Year’s Eve parties? NYC has tons of options, and the night of December 31 doesn’t just revolve around New Year’s Eve concerts or spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks. There are plenty of amazing themed extravaganzas, all-night ragers and dance parties playing the best party songs as everyone dances, drinks and kisses on the last nigth of 2021.

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Time Out Market New York!

New Year's Eve parties in NYC

The Grand Hotel NYE at The McKittrick
Photograph: Kenny Rodriguez for The McKittrick Hotel

The Grand Hotel NYE at The McKittrick

  • Nightlife
  • Chelsea

Make the last night of 2021 one to remember at The McKittrick Hotel. Dress in your most decadent and extra attire for its New Year's Eve party. Dance the night away, enjoy an open bar and live performances throughout the night.

Revelers can opt to get on Maximilian’s List for expedited entry and access Oz’s Boudoir bar for the evening or reserve a Champagne Table exclusively for their party.

All That Glitters Is Gold party
Photograph: courtesy Front of House

All That Glitters Is Gold party

  • Restaurants
  • West Village

Celebrate the new year by going back in time with a 1970s-inspired party at Bandits, a watering hole from The Garret Bars (Borrachito and The Garret Bars). From 5pm-10pm, Bandits will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu with dishes that feature a modern take on old-school diner and dive classics, along with a champagne toast and additional cocktail pairing. Then after dinner until 2am, the party will include an open bar and champagne toast at midnight. Bandits’ bar will remain open until 4am for cash bar service.

Thyme Bar’s New Years’ Eve Special
Photograph: courtesy Thyme Bar

Thyme Bar’s New Years’ Eve Special

Flatiron’s newest underground speakeasy, Thyme Bar hosts their first New Years’ Eve event in its pre-war cellar hideaway from 10pm to 2am, offering a live DJ, an open bar of special cocktails and unlimited prosecco, passed hors d'oeuvres and a celebration drink at the countdown. Guests can purchase an Early Bird discount for $100 per ticket, as well as an exclusive pre-sale Holiday Gift Box (additional $35), including a Thyme Bar Pin, assorted cookies, and a limited edition, hand-bottled chocolate wine by Beverage Director Jeremy Le Blanche.

Ophelia’s sunset soirée and late night NYE bash
Ophelia Lounge NYC

Ophelia’s sunset soirée and late night NYE bash

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Snow Globe in the Sky atop the historic Beekman Tower at Ophelia, an Art Deco-inspired cocktail lounge in Midtown. Ophelia is hosting both an Early Evening Sunset Soirée and a Late Night Bash to reign in the New Year while taking in the unobstructed skyline views. Both events will have hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ and all of the accessories needed to celebrate the end of 2021. Tickets for the events start at $75.

Watermark’s Winter Wonderland NYE Livestream
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete

Watermark’s Winter Wonderland NYE Livestream

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on Pier 15 at Watermark Bar against the backdrop of exceptional waterfront and panoramic views of the Brooklyn skyline. The 10,000 square foot outdoor bar, restaurant and event space has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland full of glasshouses, lights and festive decor where a party will be hosted to reign in the New Year, complete with a livestream of the famous NYC ball drop on the big screen.

The Rooftop & Margie’s at The Rockaway Hotel, New Year’s Eve Dinner
Photograph: Courtesy The Rockaway Hotel

The Rooftop & Margie’s at The Rockaway Hotel, New Year’s Eve Dinner

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Margie’s restaurant, an all-American eatery, and The Rooftop at The Rockaway Hotel. Enjoy a cozy, intimate dinner at Margie’s with music by Phil Kadet at 8pm, or ring in the New Year on The Rooftop with a DJ beginning at 8pm, while streaming the ball drop. Both locations will be serving a 3-course pre-fixe dinner with menu highlights including Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup (cilantro and toasted pumpkin seeds), Roasted Prime Rib (potato fondant, red wine jus and confit garlic) and Flourless Orange & Almond Cake with mascarpone. Seatings will be at 5pm for $65 and 7pm for $85. Margie’s reservations can be made hereThe Rooftop reservations can be made here.

Party like it's 2022 at The Green Room 42
Adrian Wilson

Party like it's 2022 at The Green Room 42

YOTEL is throwing an over-the-top NYE party with a four-hour premium open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres with views of Manhattan's skyline and tunes from DJ PENNYWILD. Dance until the midnight countdown at this party, which will hand out complimentary champagne for a toast and exciting party favors. Tickets start at $139.

