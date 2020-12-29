The best New Year’s Eve events in NYC
Don’t drop the ball on the city’s craziest holiday—check out the best New Year’s Eve events in NYC to ring in 2021.
It's been a very long year and now we all have the opportunity to leave the bad of 2020 behind and start fresh, we need to start it off right with the best New Year's Eve possible. No matter how you’re hoping to ring in 2021—sloppy, sober, laid-back or nuts—we’ve got the NYE celebration for you. So don your festive getups and get ready for a night of New Year’s Eve fireworks, amazing dinners and more first-of-the-year festivities with this roundup of the best attractions and events for ringing in the New Year.
New Year’s Eve events in NYC
1. Times Square New Year’s Eve guide
An iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration is not only a New York tradition, it’s a global phenomenon.
2. The Greens at Pier 17
The Greens at Pier 17, known for its Instagram-ready, reservable mini lawns, has transformed with 28 individual 12’ by 10’ winterized dining cabins will be up for reserving. Each cabin will be able to fit up to 10 guests and will be decorated with fun winter décor and amenities including virtual fireplaces, electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront. For NYE, its offering packages for up to eight people. There will be two seatings: 2-5pm and 6-10pm with multiple menu options, from prosecco and light bites to a delicious five-course tasting menu and a live DJ bumping the soundtrack.
3. Parklife's NYE around the world
Parklife will be toasting at "midnight" with a different city every two hours on New Year's Eve with trivia by Bobby Hankinson and free champagne. There are four seating options: Dubai (Asia) 2-4pm; Cape Town (Africa) 4-6pm; Lisbon (Europe) 6-8pm; and Grytviken, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (Antarctica) 8 to 10pm. You can also choose from three ticket tiers, including a prix fixe option that also includes a complimentary cocktail specific to your NYE city.
4. Club Cumming's NYE Blowout
Club Cumming is hosting an outdoor New Year's Eve celebration on Sixth Street with performances by Emma Craig who will do a Dolly Parton tribute, the legendary Dirty Martini, a Bowie tribute by Michael T, Scottish singer Antony Cherry, powerhouse singer Militia Vox, the Richard Cortez Trio, the Covid Destroyers, and boylesquer Richard JMV, as well as the Club Cumming Band. Tickets are $80 for dinner (drinks not included) and front row seats to this truly unique night.
5. Nye Comedy Mega Show 2021
Spend your last night of 2020 laughing with big comic names including Fred Armisen, Reggie Watts, Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Brent Weinbach, and Andrew Michaan. The night will be hosted by Natasha and Moshe.
6. New Year’s Eve at MAD
From 5 to 8pm, get two tickets for $20.21 and spend the evening exploring the radiant works on view in Beth Lipman: Collective Elegy and Brian Clarke: The Art of Light. Space is limited, so book your timed tickets today.
7. The Nude Party at The Sultan Room
Nude Year’s Eve 2020 is a variety hour special by The Nude Party that features a full show recorded live at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, complete with music and earnestly bad acting by the band.
8. Equinox Hotel’s NYE Champagne Celebration Package
Spend the last night in 2020 celebrating with a few of your closest friends or significant other at Equinox Hotel, where if you book its NYE package, you'll get a free bottle of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut Champagne, festive balloon décor and a NYE party favor pack. In addition to the exclusive in-room champagne offering, guests can enjoy a delicious meal from Electric Lemon in the comfort of their own rooms, and even awaken the next morning to jumpstart their New Year’s Resolutions in the hotel’s 60,000 square foot luxury fitness club. Up to five guests are welcome per Deluxe Corner Suite and up to 8 can stay in the Premier Corner Suite. Couples or best friends can celebrate intimately in standard guest rooms, which are limited to an occupancy of two.
9. Eschaton’s NYE: The Dissolution
Eschaton is throwing a big bash for its NYE soiree, "The Dissolution Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the End." You'll take your avatar through Zoom rooms and lose yourself in its maze of performances. This is part night club, part live theater, so make sure to reserve your tickets now.
10. New Year's Eve at Haven Rooftop 2021
Haven has two heated bars and a menu of good food at 4, 6, and 8pm that includes a three-course seated dinner for $125 per person; one bottle of prosecco per 2 guests and a two-hour seating limit.
