Don’t drop the ball on the city’s craziest holiday—check out the best New Year’s Eve events in NYC to ring in 2021.

It's been a very long year and now we all have the opportunity to leave the bad of 2020 behind and start fresh, we need to start it off right with the best New Year's Eve possible. No matter how you’re hoping to ring in 2021—sloppy, sober, laid-back or nuts—we’ve got the NYE celebration for you. So don your festive getups and get ready for a night of New Year’s Eve fireworks, amazing dinners and more first-of-the-year festivities with this roundup of the best attractions and events for ringing in the New Year.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC