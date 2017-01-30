The benefit concerts coming up in New York that you should have on your radar

As folks mobilize against Friday's executive order barring immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, you can expect this list of concerts benefiting the ACLU and other nonprofits to grow. But here's a good start on events over the next two weeks that combine live music and fund-raising.

Friday, February 3

Jeff Rosenstock + Ben Hopkins + Cameron Boucher + eskimeaux and special guests at the Gateway; 8pm; $12–$20

Some of our favorite music-makers—punk frontman Jeff Rosenstock, PWR BTTM’s Ben Hopkins, Sorority Noise's Cameron Boucher and eskimeaux's Gabrielle Smith—perform at this benefit for CAIR-New York (Counsel On American-Islamic Relations).

Saturday, February 4

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: A Comedy and Music Filled Benefit for the ACLU at Brooklyn Bazaar; 6:30pm; $25

Hear spare indie-pop trio Wet (playing acoustic) and Australian crooner Alex Cameron, comedy from Jo Firestone and Jena Friedman, and speakers including journalist Sarah Jaffe (Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt) and director of the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, Ben Wizner, at this fund-raiser for the nonprofit.

Sunday, February 5

The Jam—ACLU Benefit at Black Flamingo; 6pm–midnight; suggested donation $20

The Williamsburg dance-music spot hosts night of DJs including Carlos Sanchez upstairs and spinners Kayo, Sal Paradise and Matty Matt in the basement for a Sunday night house and funk throwdown.

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine's Day Village of Love Concert & Dance at Music Hall of Williamsburg; 8pm; $20–$25

Panache Booking and New York Night Train organize this variety night to benefit Planned Parenthood of NYC. The stacked lineup includes garage-rock royalty Reigning Sound and Kid Congo, local songsmiths Juan Wauters and Eleanor Friedberger, and a dozen more musical acts. Ian Svenonius and Jonathan Toubin DJ.

Wednesday, February 22

Sam Cohen + Scully + Dark Tea at Union Pool; 8pm; $12–$14

Songwriter Cohen (formerly of Apollo Sunshine and Yellowbirds) presents his psych-rock tunes on a bill with indie-rock outfit Scully and jangly pop act Dark Tea at this benefit for the ACLU.