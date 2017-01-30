  • Blog
  • Music
The benefit concerts coming up in New York that you should have on your radar

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 3:59pm

Photograph: Teddy Wolff

As folks mobilize against Friday's executive order barring immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, you can expect this list of concerts benefiting the ACLU and other nonprofits to grow. But here's a good start on events over the next two weeks that combine live music and fund-raising.

Friday, February 3
Jeff Rosenstock + Ben Hopkins + Cameron Boucher + eskimeaux and special guests at the Gateway; 8pm; $12–$20
Some of our favorite music-makers—punk frontman Jeff Rosenstock, PWR BTTM’s Ben Hopkins, Sorority Noise's Cameron Boucher and eskimeaux's Gabrielle Smith—perform at this benefit for CAIR-New York (Counsel On American-Islamic Relations).

Saturday, February 4
NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: A Comedy and Music Filled Benefit for the ACLU at Brooklyn Bazaar; 6:30pm; $25
Hear spare indie-pop trio Wet (playing acoustic) and Australian crooner Alex Cameron, comedy from Jo Firestone and Jena Friedman, and speakers including journalist Sarah Jaffe (Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt) and director of the ACLU's Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, Ben Wizner, at this fund-raiser for the nonprofit.

Sunday, February 5
The Jam—ACLU Benefit at Black Flamingo; 6pm–midnight; suggested donation $20
The Williamsburg dance-music spot hosts night of DJs including Carlos Sanchez upstairs and spinners Kayo, Sal Paradise and Matty Matt in the basement for a Sunday night house and funk throwdown.

Tuesday, February 14
Valentine's Day Village of Love Concert & Dance at Music Hall of Williamsburg; 8pm; $20–$25
Panache Booking and New York Night Train organize this variety night to benefit Planned Parenthood of NYC. The stacked lineup includes garage-rock royalty Reigning Sound and Kid Congo, local songsmiths Juan Wauters and Eleanor Friedberger, and a dozen more musical  acts. Ian Svenonius and Jonathan Toubin DJ.

Wednesday, February 22
Sam Cohen + Scully + Dark Tea at Union Pool; 8pm; $12–$14
Songwriter Cohen (formerly of Apollo Sunshine and Yellowbirds) presents his psych-rock tunes on a bill with indie-rock outfit Scully and jangly pop act Dark Tea at this benefit for the ACLU.

 

Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano 131 Posts

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

For any feedback or for more information email

