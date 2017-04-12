  • Blog
The best cheap eats you can get in NYC for under $5

By Alyssa Haak Posted: Wednesday April 12 2017, 4:39pm

The best cheap eats you can get in NYC for under $5
A bit broke this week, huh? We feel you. As part of this week’s cheap eats issue, in which we divulge the latest and greatest in discounted dining, we also compile a few of the most dirt-cheap-iest standards in NYC, from one-buck pastries to late-night Latin American favorites. Check out the killer deals below—and if you’re jonesing for more than just affordable grub, discover the best cheap things to do in NYC.  

$1 EATS

Three beignets at Cheeky Sandwiches (35 Orchard St, 646-504-8132; $1)

A doughnut at Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop (727 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, 718-389-3676; $1.19)

$2 EATS

Leg of chicken at Carla Hall’s Southern Kitchen (115 Columbia St, Brooklyn, 718-855-4668; $2.75)

Chee cheong fun (rice-noodle rolls) at Hong Kong Dim Sum (777 60th St, Brooklyn; $1.75–$2.25)

Frankfurter with sauerkraut, onions and relish at Papaya King (various locations; $2.25)

$3 EATS

Falafel sandwich at Oasis (161 North 7th St, Brooklyn, 718-218-7607; $3)

Blue morning glory sticky rice with grated coconut at Kopitiam (51B Canal St, 646-894-7081; $3)

Cherry sweet-cheese kolache at Brooklyn Kolache Co. (520 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, 718-398-1111; $3.50)

Steak taco at Guac (179 Ave B, 212-254-4822; $3.75)

$4 EATS

Meatballs at Atlantic Social (673 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, 718-623-2852; $4)

Six dumplings at Shanghai Traditional Dumpling (6319 Eighth Ave, Brooklyn, 718-745-2620; $4)

Chuzo desgranado at Arepa Lady (77-02 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, 347-730-6124; $4)

Moroccan carrot salatim (Israeli vegetable salad) at Dizengoff at Chelsea Market (75 Ninth Ave, 646-833-7097; $4)

Crêpe sucre at Crêpe Sucre at Gansevoort Market (353 W 14th St, 646-634-9467; $4.90)

By Alyssa Haak

Alyssa Haak writes and eats, sometimes at the same time. She doesn’t tweet often enough for you to follow her at @haakalyssa.

