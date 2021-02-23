Cheap things to do in NYC

Recently, a new viral craze has washed ashore and flooded our Instagram, TikTok and Twitter feeds. The briny new trend? Captivating videos of harmonizing choruses singing classic sea shanties (an especially popular one is a New Zealand sea shanty “Wellerman”) that build into something akin to nautical symphonies. If you want to get in on the trend (And why not? It may be a while until your next adventure on the high seas) the South Street Museum has made it easy for you with a monthly sea-music event called “Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music.” The event is the original NYC shanty sing-along, and it features members of The New York Packet singing songs round-robin from living rooms, kitchens and other spaces across the city. Lest you think the museum is hopping on this trend like a pirate clutching a treasure map onto a deserted island, the institution has actually been hosting sea shanty music events for years. The music series previously took place on the tall ship Wavertree and just moved online in April of last year. Each online sing-along also includes a virtual trip to the South Street Seaport Museum where you can check out links from the song selections to items in the museum’s collection. And since you can do it from the comfort of your couch, you don’t even need to find your land legs!

Price: Free