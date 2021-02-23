Cheap things to do in NYC
Enjoy the city without blowing out your budget with these cheap things to do in NYC
Fact: NYC living comes with a hefty price tag. But thankfully there are plenty of cheap things to do in NYC that’ll make you feel like a baller. It’s totally possible to visit some of the top New York attractions, devour cheap eats and in general have a kickass time without going into credit card debt. And it doesn’t stop there: We’ve even got cheap date ideas!
Best cheap things to do in NYC
1. Do yoga with The Cathedral of St. John the Divine
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is doing virtual yoga classes and mindfulness meditation that it'll stream from inside the building's monumental architecture. Mia Michelson-Bartlett will lead the classes that aim to align, ground, and recalibrate using movement and breath to quiet the mind and connect with something beyond ourselves. All skills welcome. No equipment is necessary.
2. Check out a seven-foot-tall portrait of RBG at Chelsea Market
Now through the end of March, New Yorkers can get their art fix at Chelsea Market, where a new exhibit honors some of "the most pivotal individuals in our nation’s history and pop culture." The works are on display throughout the market's main concourse and, best part of all, the exhibition is completely free to all visitors. Brooklyn artist Voodo' Fe has curated the show, which includes "his very familiar and notable pop culture character renditions, all brought to life through the various textures of mixed media that he employs to tell his story," according to the show's official press release. In an effort to celebrate both Black History Month and Women's History Month, the artist presents mixed media renditions of the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, the Notorious B.I.G. and Frida Kahlo. Specifically, expect to stumble on a Harriet Tubman piece mostly made of bottle caps and paint, alongside a pretty giant painting of the one-and-only late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Speaking of size: most of the pieces stand 7 feet tall, so you really can't miss them upon entering the market.
3. Have dinner and a show at the Syndicated Sidewalk Cinema
Do you miss going to the movies? Syndicated Brooklyn, the theater/kitchen/bar mashup, is showing films outside on a 14-foot-wide white screen on its brick facade to customers ordering drinks and food (from its crowd-pleasing wings and seasoned popcorn to the new Pink Flamingo made with Mezcal, fresh watermelon juice, ginger syrup and lemon). Don't worry, seats are covered and heated, so showings are only canceled in extreme weather. Syndicated has some "house rules:" There are no tickets—seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must social distance, too. Most films will play twice: 5:30 and 8pm. You'll want to follow along on Instagram to keep up with what's going on.
The calendar is as follows:
Feb. 23: Get Out
Feb. 24: Girls Trip
Feb. 25: Selma
Feb. 26: MLK
Feb. 27: FBI
Feb. 28: Dolemite
4. Zone out with Winter Sound Works at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Get your zen on at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden which has launched a new series of winter nature walks and sound works in the Garden—site-specific original compositions and audio walks for visitors to experience at their own pace. As part of the Art in the Garden series, BBG is showcasing three works from January through May: Gelsey Bell and Joseph White’s "Meander," Ben Rubin and Brian House’s "Terminal Moraine," and a reprisal of Michael Gordon’s "loved."
5. See "Love Letters For Harlem"
"Love Letters for Harlem" is an exhibition of photographs by Harlem residents John Pinderhughes, Ruben Natal SanMiguel, Jeffrey Henson Scales and Shawn Walker that celebrate the lives and culture of Harlem. “As longtime residents of Harlem, we are inspired by the rich cultural lineage of our neighborhood,” states gallerist Claire Oliver. “In the midst of this challenging year when we have all been so isolated, we wanted to showcase the resiliency and celebrate the individuals, geography and culture of Harlem through the intimacy of photography while also supporting a vital organization that provides urgently needed aid to our community in this time of need.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harlem Community Relief Fund, an initiative of the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC), who in concert with Harlem Week, ReThink Food NY, NY State Assemblywoman Inez Dickens, CCNY, NAACP are working together to combat food insecurity in Harlem.
6. Stand under hundreds of lanterns in Chinatown
Right now, hundreds of paper lanterns are glowing above Mott Street—between Canal and Bayard streets—casting a warm and inviting glow. Installed by the Light Up Chinatown Project, the new fixtures are intended to light up the street in these dark times, and also inspire New Yorkers and tourists to stop by and visit hurting restaurants and shops. The effect is magical—the lanterns mimic a celebratory atmosphere despite the difficult times and have already gained a lot of attention and Instagram posts. Each of the lanterns, which are coated in nylon and weatherized, are also individually designed and personalized with names and Chinese calligraphy
7. Ice skating at Bryant Park's Winter Village
Visiting the park will be different this time since there are numerous health and safety protocols in place now, but it's still a great place to get your ice skating time in for free.
In the past, skaters and spectators used to be able to keep warm inside tents. Now, they'll have to brave the cold in separate areas for those waiting to get on the ice and those coming off the ice. Additionally, reservations and skate rentals must be made in advance online (rental prices change depending the day and time), and fewer skaters will be on the ice at one time, which is good for skaters looking for a less hectic time on the ice.
8. Take a new Black history walking tour
Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month while exploring this great city of ours? A new self-guided walking tour showcasing 11 sites across Manhattan and Brooklyn might be just the thing for you. The endeavor is presented by the Shed, the art center in Hudson Yards, and focuses on New York's history of racial violence, specifically diving into the story of the 1863 riots. The audio tour—which can be taken by folks currently in New York or listened-to from anywhere online—is called "Fighting Dark" and it is accompanied by a short film narrated by artist Kamau Ware, founder of local art studio The Back Gotham Experience. Among the highlighted stops are the African Burial Ground National Monument, in downtown Manhattan, and Weeksiville, a historic neighborhood in Crown Heights that was established by free African Americans back in 1838. You can expect the visual portion of the project to debut in the upcoming weeks. The walking tour, on the other hand, is already available for free streaming right here.
9. Walk Green-Wood Cemetery
A century ago, this site vied with Niagara Falls as New York State’s greatest tourist attraction. Filled with Victorian mausoleums, cherubs and gargoyles, Green-Wood is the resting place of some half-million New Yorkers, among them Jean-Michel Basquiat, Leonard Bernstein and Boss Tweed. But there’s more to do here than grave-spot: Check out the massive Gothic arch at the main entrance or climb to the top of Battle Hill, one of the highest points in Kings County and a pivotal spot during the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776.
Price: Free
10. Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Live Sing-Along
Recently, a new viral craze has washed ashore and flooded our Instagram, TikTok and Twitter feeds. The briny new trend? Captivating videos of harmonizing choruses singing classic sea shanties (an especially popular one is a New Zealand sea shanty “Wellerman”) that build into something akin to nautical symphonies. If you want to get in on the trend (And why not? It may be a while until your next adventure on the high seas) the South Street Museum has made it easy for you with a monthly sea-music event called “Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music.” The event is the original NYC shanty sing-along, and it features members of The New York Packet singing songs round-robin from living rooms, kitchens and other spaces across the city. Lest you think the museum is hopping on this trend like a pirate clutching a treasure map onto a deserted island, the institution has actually been hosting sea shanty music events for years. The music series previously took place on the tall ship Wavertree and just moved online in April of last year. Each online sing-along also includes a virtual trip to the South Street Seaport Museum where you can check out links from the song selections to items in the museum’s collection. And since you can do it from the comfort of your couch, you don’t even need to find your land legs!
Price: Free