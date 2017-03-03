  • Blog
The bleeding burger is coming to Bareburger

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 12:24pm

Photograph: Courtesy Zack DeZon
The Impossible Burger at Momofuku Nishi

It's about to be even easier to get the Impossible Burger, the veggie burger seen 'round the world for its meat-like "bleeding." 

The impressive patty—made with a plant-based molecule called heme that allows it to "bleed," an innovation thought up by Silicon Valley's Impossible Foods in 2016—can already be found in the dining rooms at Momofuku Nishi, Public and Saxon + Parole), and now it's officially on the menu at Bareburger's Village location at LaGuardia Place. 

The burger could eventually expand to all the chains in the city, said a Bareburger representative. You can order the patty as a classic cheeseburger or fix it up with customizable toppings. 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 37 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

