The Bronx Zoo’s new 400-foot zip line over a river opens today

See the zoo from new heights this summer. Starting today, a massive 400-foot zip line opens at the Bronx Zoo, letting you sail 50 feet above the Bronx River and the park’s treetops. The attraction actually has two side-by-side zip lines, and they’re open year-round and usable by participants age 7 and up.

RECOMMENDED: The full guide to the Bronx, NY

And that’s not all. As part of the zoo’s new Treetop Adventure and Nature Trek, the zip line is accompanied by a ropes course and Nature Trek. The Treetop Adventure has seven different aerial courses, including one expert-level one for extreme sports lovers, skill challenges throughout and a giant jump at the end. Yes, we still miss the Skyfari too, but this is pretty awesome.

Though the ropes course and zip line each require separate tickets, the Nature Trek is geared toward children and access to it is included with Total Experience ticket admission.

Photograph: Megan Maher