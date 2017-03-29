The Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg officially open for the season this weekend

If today’s sunny weather hasn't already made you excited for the warmer days ahead, then this news definitely should.

New York summer staples The Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg are returning this weekend to give Gothamites the chance to purchase rare and unique items and sample some of the most innovate food the city has to offer.

Earlier this month, the Flea announced that it would be leaving its original home at Bishop Laughlin Memorial High in Fort Greene and moving its Saturday market to East River State Park in Williamsburg. The first Flea of the season will open there this Saturday at 10am and last until 6pm. It will feature 80 vendors selling clothing, furniture, antiques and more.

The Sunday Flea, which also runs from 10am until 6pm, will be located at the Manhattan Bridge Archway in DUMBO this summer and according to organizers is “part vintage bazaar, part old-fashioned town square and part food bonanza.”

Check out our comprehensive list for more flea market and street fair opening dates in the weeks ahead. Yay, Spring!