The Bryant Park fountain froze, so it's officially winter

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday December 21 2016, 9:58am

Coincidentally, it’s the first day of winter today, but we prefer to get our seasonal weather reports from the Bryant Park fountain. When it freezes solid, you know it’s cold out—and this week’s Polar Vortex did just that.

 

There were also two inches of snow on Saturday, but that didn’t stop New Yorkers from trekking to the Bryant Park Winter Village to take photos of the makeshift ice sculpture. The fountain was brought to Bryant Park in 1913 in honor of Josephine Shaw Lowell, the first woman with a major monument in NYC, and it’s seriously impressive how it draws attention from the Bryant Park Christmas tree

 

 

A photo posted by Rick Ferrino (@rafthe3rd) on

 

A photo posted by Andrew Holliday (@andrewh1492) on

 

A photo posted by Ryan Zarchy (@ryanpoop) on

 

A photo posted by Carla Matè (@matecosamangi) on

 

A photo posted by Monico Perez (@monicoperez) on

 

A photo posted by P R A N J A L ™ (@pranjalkhare4) on

 

A photo posted by Luca (@lupicoz) on

 

❄️⛄️

A photo posted by Jimmy Sun (@etaoinlol) on

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

