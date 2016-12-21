The Bryant Park fountain froze, so it's officially winter

Coincidentally, it’s the first day of winter today, but we prefer to get our seasonal weather reports from the Bryant Park fountain. When it freezes solid, you know it’s cold out—and this week’s Polar Vortex did just that.
There were also two inches of snow on Saturday, but that didn’t stop New Yorkers from trekking to the Bryant Park Winter Village to take photos of the makeshift ice sculpture. The fountain was brought to Bryant Park in 1913 in honor of Josephine Shaw Lowell, the first woman with a major monument in NYC, and it’s seriously impressive how it draws attention from the Bryant Park Christmas tree.
