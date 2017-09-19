The ceiling of Grand Central will be lit up with the faces of world-changing women this week

For just three days, Grand Central Terminal will be lit. This week, the Main Concourse’s celestial ceiling will be illuminated with the faces of 12 famous female scientists, from Tuesday, September 19, to Thursday, September 21.

Images of the historically influential women will be projected on the ceiling, similar to the Empire State Building’s giant fashion show last spring. But Kendall Jenner, they ain’t: These badass ladies are engineers, inventors and scientists who are literally curing cancer.

Featured in the seven-minute shows atop the stars will be big-name scientists including Hadiyah-Nicole Green, the first woman to kill cancer cells with lasers, and Laurie Leshin, who’s searching for life on Mars. The project is called Unseen Stars and is part of GE’s Balance the Equation initiative.

And it’s an improvement over stargazing at the ceiling’s constellations, that’s for sure: One of the secrets of Grand Central Terminal is that the zodiac signs were actually painted on backward. If a female scientist had been in charge, that wouldn’t have happened.

Here’s when you can see the projections:

Tuesday,​ ​September​ ​19, 7:30​–11:59​pm

Wednesday,​ ​September​ ​20​, 5:42​am​–11:59​pm

Thursday,​ ​September​ ​21​, 5:42​am​–​11:59​pm



