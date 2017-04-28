  • Blog
The Dumpling Burger is here to combine the best of both worlds

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday April 28 2017, 11:20am

Photograph: Courtesy The Chinese Club

We’ve had plenty of burger hybrids in the city, including the Burgrito, the Ramen Burger and mac-and-cheese–covered patties. Now, the Chinese Club in Williamsburg is adding to the mix with their dumping-burger crossbreed called the Momo Burger. 

Fried Tibetan-style momo dumplings are filled with chicken meatballs and topped with gooey cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce atop a burger bun. The "burger," which will be available for dinner at the Hakka-Indian restaurant, will set you back $8.95. 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 65 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

