The Dumpling Burger is here to combine the best of both worlds

We’ve had plenty of burger hybrids in the city, including the Burgrito, the Ramen Burger and mac-and-cheese–covered patties. Now, the Chinese Club in Williamsburg is adding to the mix with their dumping-burger crossbreed called the Momo Burger.
Fried Tibetan-style momo dumplings are filled with chicken meatballs and topped with gooey cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce atop a burger bun. The "burger," which will be available for dinner at the Hakka-Indian restaurant, will set you back $8.95.
