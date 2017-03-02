The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac will headline new NYC music festival Classic East

New York City's festival calendar has seen an unprecedented slew of big-name additions in the past half-decade: the charitable Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, 4Knots at the South Street Seaport… And just in the last year, Panorama joined Governors Ball on Randalls Island as Meadows Festival took to Citi Field.

Say hello to a new name this festival season: Classic East—organized by Coachella creators Goldenvoice and AEG—will take place this year at NYC's Citi Field. (The West Coast iteration, Classic Wes, will be hosted at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.)

Classic rock institutions the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac have both been announced as headliners of the bicoastal event, which will feature two days of music with additional acts to be announced in the coming months.

The inaugural event will mark the Eagles' first show without founding member Glenn Frey, who died last January. Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks has been busy recently touring with the Pretenders, while Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are soon to release a duet LP, tentatively titled Buckingham McVie and slated to arrive in May.

Hopefully, you have better feelings about this latest concert news than The Dude.