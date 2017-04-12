The eight best food trucks in Midtown

The food-truck craze is not dead, and as these roving carts show, far from it. For a quick lunch break or simple some cheap al fresco dining, try Midtown's roster of international platters, creative vegan options and sweet-tooth–baiting desserts. We've gathered the best neighborhood eats on four wheels.

Halal Guys

There’s alway a line down the block during lunchtime for these guys, and there’s a reason why: the food is really that good. Order the chicken or lamb (or combo) platter with all the sauces (white or hot). You won’t be sorry. Corner of W 53rd St and Sixth Ave

The Cinnamon Snail

The polar opposite of the Halal Guys is this meat-free sensation. Longtime fans love the vegan creme brûlée donuts and the Thanksgiving Sandoo sandwich, made with mushroom seitan, parsnip bread pudding and cranberry-orange sauce on a toasted baguette. Roaming

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Jazz F.

Mysttik Masaala

Sure, the name isn’t that conducive for a spur-of-the-moment iPhone search, but Mysttik hits the spot if you're looking for a filling biryani (rice bowl) with veggies or chicken. Add some naan, and top it off with cilantro, hot sauce or yogurt garnish. Other dishes include chicken tikka or chickpea masala, gobi aloo (potato and cabbage in cumin) and chicken lazeeza (garlic, onion and tomato). 399 Park Ave at 54th St

Korilla BBQ

Look out for the black-and-orange-striped truck for innovative Korean barbecue fare, with options like bulgogi burritos and bacon-kimchi fried rice. Location changes daily, so check Twitter to see when it's parked at 47th St and Park Ave, and 33rd St and Park Ave

Photograph: Anna Simonak

Wafels & Dinges

That sweet, confectionary scent wafting in Bryant Park? Follow your nose directly to the bright yellow stand dishing out fresh Belgian waffles with dinges (toppings) likes dulce de leche, Nutella or Speculoos. Corner of 42nd St and Sixth Ave



Uncle Gussy’s

This Greek mainstay is an equally tasty version of the ubiquitous halal carts, with rice, veggie and meat platters or pitas, that can be topped with Mediterranean sauces and crispy fries. 345 Park Ave at 51st St



Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Meng He

DiSO’s Italian Sandwich Society

Skip the pizza slices and try a hearty Italian sandwich stuffed with imported meats and cheeses like prosciutto, salami and mozzarella from the Little Italy neighborhood. 47th St and Park Ave

Carpe Donut

In the fall, the fresh-baked apple-cider donuts are a must from the Midtown truck, so get them nice and warm for the cool walk back to work. Want to try them in summer? FroDo is a doughnut ice-cream sandwich with Blue Marble ice cream. Location changes daily, check Twitter to see when it's parked at 51st St and Park Ave, 55th St and Broadway, and 53rd St and Sixth Ave