The Empire State Building is turning into a giant Easter egg on Sunday

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 1:37pm

 


If you’re suddenly craving Peeps and chocolate bunnies, we don’t blame you: Easter is on Sunday!

In honor of the holiday all about baskets stuffed with sugary treats, egg hunts and a giant rabbit, the Empire State Building plans to celebrate by shining its pretty pastel lights! (Millennial pink is, of course, in the mix.) 

Watch as one of the most iconic New York landmarks transforms into a giant Easter egg beginning at sundown on Friday, April 14 through the evening of Sunday, April 16. Oh, and get your camera ready!

