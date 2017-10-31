  • Blog
The Empire State Building will display a ghoulish Halloween light show tonight

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday October 31 2017, 11:41am

Before the dizzying array of ghosts and skeletons all over town are instantly replaced with images of full-bodied, white-bearded men in red velvet suits delivering presents, the Empire State Building will serve up one final, fabulous spook–show tonight. 

Starting at sunset and looping every hour through 2am, the display will deck the tower with LED ghosts, witches and pumpkins with flashing lights abounding. Whether you're marching in the Village Halloween Parade or peering out the window during a blissful Stranger Things viewing, you're in for a delightful, orange-hued treat tonight. 

Check out what the show has looked like in previous years in the video below. 

