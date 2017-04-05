The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Lyrics, Lit and Liquor

Actor-writer Amanda Miller hosts this packed night of trivia, readings and performances featuring some of the city’s best artists. Enjoy mythological-creature trivia with author Amy Dupcak and literature and poetry from Nancy Hightower, Emily H. Brout, Britt Canty and Miller. Musicians Billy Conahan and Marcus Jade keep the positive vibes going. HiFi, 169 Ave A (212-420-8392, thehifibar.com). Wed 5 at 7:30pm.

The Evil Dead Free Screening

Grab a corn dog and a Frito pie from the Bazaar restaurant, and revisit this bloody 1981 cabin-in-the-woods cult classic. You’ll see the beginnings of a camp horror institution that led to great sequels and a remake—and launched the careers of Spider-man director Sam Raimi and the beloved big-chinned Bruce Campbell. Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave (bkbazaar.com). Wed 5 at 8pm.

Dirty Thursday: ’80s Night

Travel back in time, get into the groove, and lose your voice belting out legendary jams like Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach,” at this outrageous Bushwick warehouse dance party. Wear neon-splattered denims, Patrick Bateman–esque business suits or Madge-inspired lace looks to win free drinks and eternal dance-floor glory (or, if you win over the bartenders, that tends to work, too). Spandex is sweat-proof, right? House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn (houseofyes.org). Thu 6 10pm–4am.

MoMA PS1’s Spring Open House

PS1 kicks off spring with a day full of art and performances. Check out documentarian Tomáš Rafa’s “New Nationalisms,”which chronicles the rise of right-wing movements in Europe; “A Bit of Matter,” which features archival art from PS1’s first 25 years; and performance artist Hannah Black’s surreal “Or Life Or.” MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave, Queens (718-784-2084, momaps1.org). Sun 9 noon–6pm.

Bob’s Burgers Trivia|

If you know every word of “Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl” and “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom,” then show off your love for the country’s most delightfully mediocre family at this trivia showdown. Build a team of up to four Belchers and make sure you’ve studied up on Andy, Ollie and the glorious world of butts. Atwood Kitchen & Bar Room, 986 Second Ave (212-371-2233, triviaad.com). Mon 10 7:30–9pm.