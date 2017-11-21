The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day: Clue on a Loop with Brandy and Board Games

If the tryptophan doesn’t put you under, head to Williamsburg’s cinema-meets-bar to spend Thanksgiving evening immersed in everyone’s favorite whodunit. Sidle up to a board game or kick back with a slice of pumpkin pie and a nightcap from the evening’s special brandy menu. The camp classic runs continuously from 4pm to 1am, so if you don’t know all of the lines already, you will by the night’s end. Videology, 308 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn (718-782-3468, videologybarandcinema.com). Thu 23 4pm–1am.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bundle up, kids. Once again, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade heralds the holiday season with familiar sights like giant balloons, high-kicking Rockettes and Santa’s sleigh, plus celebrity appearances. The parade begins at W 77th St and Central Park West and treks down to Herald Square. Various locations (macys.com/parade). Thu 23 at 9am.

Arkham

Ring in a truly dark Black Friday at this divine dungeon rave going down every month at Bizarre. Resident DJ Cyclonus and guest DJ James David spin a lurid mix of ’80s synth, postpunk, death-rock and goth music. While you dance to Siouxsie and the Banshees, Adam and the Ants and Depeche Mode, you can catch glimpses of horror movies projected on the walls and take your night to the next level with absinthe cocktails. Partygoer beware: you’re in for a scare. Bizarre Bushwick, 12 Jefferson St, Brooklyn (347-915-2717, bizarrebushwick.com). Fri 24 10pm–4am.

Karaoke Tremendous

You’ll hear no dreary renditions of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” or Adele’s “Someone Like You” at this weekly high-energy karaoke dance party from DJ and producer Lord Easy and comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg. Show up to enter a no-judgment zone where anyone can sing and dance their heart out. Union Hall, 702 Union St, Brooklyn (718-638-4400, unionhallny.com). Fri 24 at midnight.

Hamilton Trivia

Show off your formidable knowledge of Broadway’s colonial hip-hop smash hit. Haven’t been able to nab tickets to the play yet? Don’t worry, the event’s five rounds of questions focus on facts about Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast, plus the show’s wildly popular album, so you needn’t have seen the play to join the fun. Don your most fabulously frilly collar, and arrive ready to duel. McGarry’s, 417 Ninth Ave (212-810-2115, triviaad.com). Mon 27 8–9:30pm.