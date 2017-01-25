The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Sideshow Goshko

Award-winning storyteller Leslie Goshko brings her showcase night of self-deprecating stories back to KGB Bar for its eighth anniversary special. Catch bizarre and spellbinding tales from Q.E.D. creator and author Kambri Crews, The Liar Showfounder Andy Christie and I Hate the Dallas Cowboys author Thomas Pryor. You can also expect some hardcore literary-themed trivia and other surprises in KGB’s theater room. 85 E 4th St (347-441-4481, kgbbar.com). Thu 26 7–9pm.

Winter Carnival at Bryant Park

Burned through your snow-day Netflix list already? Head to Bryant Park for loads of cold-weather activities that make you appreciate the season. Take a curling lesson, tease out your bangs, and hit the ice rink for SK80s Night (Friday 3); show off your taste in canine couture at the Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-up (Saturday 4); or mount an act of quiet rebellion, and sneak in a couple sun salutations at a Frozen Toes Yoga session. (Don’t worry: The sessions are held indoors.) 40th St to 42nd St between Fifth and Sixth Aves (212-768-4242, wintervillage.org). Noon–10pm. Fri 27–Feb 4.

Bitches Brew

Halyard's brings you jokes from a bunch of very funny ladies at this free weekly show with hosts Naomi Karavani, Melissa Stokoski, Shelby Taylor and Erica Spera and live music. Plenty of brews, bar snacks and a pool table await you. Halyards, 406 Third Ave (barhalyards.com). Fri 27 at 8:30pm.

International Tribute to Elie Wiesel: A Community Reading of Night

The Museum of Jewish Heritage welcomes an all-star lineup of performers and community leaders to read the late Wiesel’s harrowing memoir of surviving the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps. Drop in at the marathon reading at any time to see Tovah Feldshuh, David Hyde Pierce, Itzhak Perlman, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and others perform. 36 Battery Pl (646-437-4202, mjhnyc.org). Sun 29 3–8pm.

Chinatown Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at two key neighborhood fetes organized by the Better Chinatown Society. During the New Year's Day Firecracker Ceremony (Jan 28), hundreds of thousands of the sparkly explosives will be set off to ward off bad spirits for the year, then a cultural festival—with dance performances, Chinese food and more—takes over Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Chrystie and Forsyth Sts (betterchinatown.com). Sat 28 at 11am.