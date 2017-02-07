The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Sex Party: A Feminist Sex-Tech Market and Party

This rad convention features more than 20 female-founded NYC start-ups in the tech and sex worlds. Grab a cocktail from the bazaar bar and check out toys, gifts and lifestyle items with a feminist bent. If you need a break from shopping, join a wild dance party, try your voice at karaoke, play minigolf and volunteer for a free temporary tattoo from a female artist. Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave (bkbazaar.com). Fri 10 at 7pm.

Karaoke Tremendous

You’ll hear no dreary renditions of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” or Adele’s “Someone Like You” at this high-energy karaoke dance party from DJ and producer Lord Easy and comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg. Show up and enter a no-judgment zone where anyone can sing and dance their heart out. We recommend Wham! and plenty of ABBA. Union Hall, 702 Union St, Brooklyn (718-638-4400, unionhallny.com). Fri 10 at midnight.

Pop Up Nation Presents: Lovecraft

This Soho pop-up gives you the chance to fully indulge in sensual delights before Valentine’s Day hits, with complementary hot cider, massages and chocolate tastings to tantalize you from the moment you walk in the door. After you treat yourself to skin care, jewelry and even cupcakes, you can customize gifts like engraved jewelry and truffle boxes for your loved ones. 435 Broome St (popupnation.co). Fri 10–Sun 12 11am–8pm.

Clueless Brunch Trivia

Celebrate the definitive teen movie of the ’90s (which is really saying something) at this trivia showdown hosted by the Dubliner. You and a team of up to four buddies better study Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, “Rolling with My Homies,” peace in the Middle East and Jane Austen’s Emma to prove you’re not totally clueless. 45 Stone St (212-785-5400, triviaad.com). Sun 12 noon–1:30pm.

Mama’s Bazaar: Valentine’s Market

For its monthly bazaar, House of Yes outfits you with everything you need to feel like a sexy stuntman or fearless aerialist worthy of its stage. Buy vintage clothes, costumes and festival wear for men and women, jewelry, textiles and sex toys, all while DJs and masseuses keep you in a good mood, and a stacked brunch menu will fuel you for more shopping. 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn (houseofyes.org). Sun 12 11am–6pm.