The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Oral Sex for Everyone

Valentine’s Day is over, but that doesn’t mean you should slow your romantic roll. Learn how to step up your digital and oral game at this class from the pros at Babeland. You’ll gain motivation and new awareness of what you and your partner can do and get some insight on how to incorporate toys into your bedroom adventures. Be sure to show up early: The first 10 guests go home with free toys. Babeland Soho, 43 Mercer St (212-966-2120, babeland.com). Thu 16 at 7pm.

Art School Acid Dropout

Artist Grand Lindahl invites you to laugh, drink and draw at his monthly show. While comedians tell stories, audience members draw what they hear with paper and crayon. Plus, a guest artist graces each show (like New Yorker cartoonist Erik Bergstrom) to talk about their work and play a game, like an impromptu caption contest. That dreamer creative locked deep inside can live again for one sweet night. The Creek and the Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave (718-706-8783, creeklic.com). Fri 17 at 8pm; free.

Bitches Brew

Halyard's brings you jokes from a bunch of very funny ladies at this free weekly show with hosts Naomi Karavani, Melissa Stokoski, Shelby Taylor and Erica Spera and live music. Plenty of brews, bar snacks and a pool table await you. Halyards, 403 Third Ave, (718-532-8787, barhlyards.com). Feb 17 at 8:30pm; free.

SUPER SÁBADO: Carnaval

For many Latin American and Caribbean countries, February means outrageous costumes, all-night partying and endless parades for Carnaval season. Celebrate the festival with El Museo at a full day of art, storytelling and music. Head to exhibitions like “Beatriz Santiago Muńoz: A Universe of Fragile Mirrors,” workshops on making vejigante masks and a concert by the music collective Antibalas. El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave (212-831-7272, elmuseo.org). Sat 18 noon–5pm.

Trivia for a Cause

Trivia NYC hits Q.E.D. every month for a night of memory-crushing challenges with proceeds benefitting a local cause. This month also features burlesque from Bunnie Buxomm, Faux Pas le Fae & Aurora North, Galatea Stone and Clitoris B. Toklas. Proceeds go to Hollaback!, a grassroots initiative fighting harassment in both public and online spaces. Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Ave (347-451-3873, qedastoria.com). Sun 19 at 7pm; free.