The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Fight Club

You may say you’re heading to this free screening for the violent postmodernism, but we all know it’s to see a smoking-hot peak Brad Pitt on a big screen. Enjoy the fights, the fur and the fabulous Helena Bonham Carter, all while you nosh on corn dogs and chili Fritos pie from the Bazaar restaurant. Don’t trust any sexy strangers you meet. Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave (bkbazaar.com). Wed 22 at 8pm.

The Library After Hours: “Love in Venice”

To inaugurate its new “Love in Venice” exhibition, the NYPL is throwing a bash that celebrates the costumes and culture of the Venetian Republic (1297–1797). Show up in a gagworthy look, enjoy Italian vittles and cocktails, construct your own masquerade masks, take on ballroom dance lessons, and check out sensual Venetian films. Be debauched! New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 Fifth Ave (917-275-6975, nypl.org). Fri 24 6:30–9pm.

K2 Fridays Nights

The Rubin Museum of Art goes all out for its Friday-night celebrations. At 6pm, Café Serai becomes the K2 Lounge where you can enjoy Pan-Asian tapas and a drink while jamming to sets from Aya & Tyler and Brooklyn Raga Massive. Then try sound meditation with the Acoustic Mandala Project, participate in a "color your mantra" experiment with painter Sonam Rinzin and enjoy an extended tour of the museum's exhibitions. The Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W 17th St (212-620-5000, rubinmuseum.org). Fri 24 at 6pm.

Tainted Love: ’80s Dance Party

Every month, DJ Jane Elizabeth revives gems from the annals of synth-pop, glam rock, old-school hip-hop and more at this party for fans who still want their MTV. This is your chance to tease your hair, paint on eyeliner and dance it out to Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Siouxsie and the Banshees and more. The Bell House, 149 7th St, Brooklyn (718-643-6510, thebellhouseny.com). Sat 25 at 10pm.

Oscars Viewing Party on The Roof

How does getting your nails done, sipping some of the finest spirits and snacking on tasty treats while watching this year’s Academy Awards sound? Pretty freakin’ great right? Well you’re in luck! This free event is taking place at the Viceroy Central Park Hotel’s rooftop bar, The Roof. Viewers can fill out a pre-ceremony ballot for a chance to win some awesome prizes. The Roof, 124 W 57th St (212-707-8008, theroofny.com). Sun 26 at 6:30pm.