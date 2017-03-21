The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Sideshow Goshko KGB Bar; Thu 23 at 7pm

Award-winning storyteller Leslie Goshko brings her showcase night of self-deprecating stories back to KGB Bar. Catch bizarre and spellbinding tales from American Horror Story's Mat Fraser, The New York Times' Catie Lazarus and UCB's Gastor Almonte. You can also expect some hardcore literary-themed trivia and other surprises in KGB’s theater room.

Dirty Thursday 90s Night; House of Yes at 10pm

House of Yes and New York Studio Factory take you back in time to the era of choker necklaces, fishnets, Doc Martens and—most importantly—boy bands at this free dance party. Rock your best 90s looks for a chance to win free drinks!

Coffee Tasting; Blue Bottle Coffee at 12:30pm

Get your java fix by tasting different offerings from this Williamsburg roastery. By the end of the presentation, you’ll be able to identify the flavor notes in your favorite cup of Joe.

Nothing Important! Friends and Lovers; Fri 24 at 8pm

One and One hosts this local talent showcase every Friday, with Phil Stamato, Daniel Raderstrong and Matt Leary wrangling acts from across town to headline the bill. Past guests have included Myq Kaplan, Shane Torres and Aparna Nancherla. After the show, performers get the weekend started by joining the audience for a lively afterparty.

Macy’s Flower Show at Macy’s Herald Square; Sun 26 at 11am

Folks flock to this floral-filled exhibition at Macy’s Herald Square, where jaw-dropping arrangements are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 43rd annual installment is “Carnival,” so expect whimsical statues built with brightly hued blooms, which mimic the bedazzlement of a traveling road show.