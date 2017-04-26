The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Clockwork Orange screening

Round up your droogs for this showing of Stanley Kubrick’s color-saturated take on the 1962 Anthony Burgess novel. You won’t be able to order Moloko Plus, the drug-laced tipple favored by protagonist Alex (Malcolm McDowell), but you can have your pick from Brooklyn Bazaar’s full bar and restaurant menus: Think buckets of fried chicken and frozen margs served with an onscreen side of dystopian ultraviolence. 150 Greenpoint Ave (bkbazaar.com). Wed 26 at 8pm.

BRIC OPEN Festival

David Byrne opens the media incubator’s spring celebration with “Reasons to Be Cheerful,” a musing on current affairs. We can already think of one: This entire four-day fest—featuring dance performances, classes, live theater, art and more—won’t cost you a penny (so long as you R.S.V.P.)! BRIC House, 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn (718-683-5600, bricartsmedia.org). Thu 27 7:30–11pm, Fri 28 7–10pm, Sat 29 11am–9pm, Sun 30 1–7:30pm.

Sex Myth Busters Happy Hour

Have sex ed classes left your carnal knowledge lacking? Whether you have pressing issues between the sheets or just want to step up your game, the friendly folks at Babeland answer your deepest, hardest, most throbbing sex questions in this quickie workshop session. Stop by the Soho store for free bubbly, and snag one of 10 free gift bags. This inclusive event is open to adults of all genders and sexualities, so come solo, coupled or with a group of your favorite bedfellows. 43 Mercer St (212-966-2120, babeland.com). Thu 27 at 7pm.

Madison Avenue Gallery Walk

Get an insider’s look at the Upper East Side art scene when 51 galleries lining Madison Avenue and its side streets open their doors for a day of extended hours, artist-led tours, curator talks and lectures on connoisseurship and collecting. Choose from nearly 100 events for an intimate immersion in contemporary art, past-century masterpieces, antiques, photography and more. Madison Ave from 57th St to 86th St (madisonavenuegallerywalk.com). Sun 29 10am–9pm.

Social Sunday Pop-Up

Started by a pair of new-to-Brooklyn artists (and roommates), Social Pop-Up is an interactive blend of art, fashion, shopping and schmoozing. You’ll find a range of bohemian wares, from healing crystals and embroidered crafts to terrariums and ethical apparel at its first-ever Sunday evening soiree, along with nail art, custom live-portrait sessions, henna tattoos, tarot readings and music—all while enjoying French cocktails from Marie Brizard liqueur and treats by Michel et Augustin. The VNYL, 100 Third Ave (thesocialpopup.com). Sun 30 5–9pm.