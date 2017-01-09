  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The full Panorama Music Festival lineup is here!

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 9:48am

The full Panorama Music Festival lineup is here!
Photograph: Maegan Gindi

And boy, is it a good lineup. The festival was confirmed back in December, and just this morning the list of performers was released. It includes headliners Solange, Tame Impala, Nine Inch Nails, A Tribe Called Quest, Alt-J and, yes, Frank Ocean. Told you so.

 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Panorama Music Festival

 

It’s only the second year of the festival, but judging by how great last year’s was, you should get excited about this one. The festival will take place from July 28 to 30 on Randalls Island Park, so get your tickets now! 

 

 

 

 

 

Panorama lineup Friday, July 28
Frank Ocean
Solange
MGMT
Future Islands
Tyler the Creator
Spoon
Girl Talk
DJ Shadow
Vance Joy
Isaiah Rashad

Breakbot
Foxygen
Marcellus Pittman
Cherry Glazerr
HONNE
24 Hours
Jamila Woods

Panorama lineup Saturday, July 29
Tame Impala
alt-J
Nick Murphy
Nicolas Jaar
Belle & Sebastian
Vince Staples
Jagwar Ma
Matoma
Mitski
Hot Since 82
SOFI TUKKER
S U R V I V E
THEY.
Pinegrove
Noname
Bleached
Huerco S.
Anthony Naples
Mister Saturday Night
Jayda G

Panorama lineup Sunday, July 30
Nine Inch Nails
A Tribe Called Quest
Justice • Glass Animals
Cashmere Cat
Angel Olsen
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Snakehips
Kiiara
Mura Masa
Cloud Nothings
Preoccupations
Dhani Harrison
Bishop Briggs
6LACK
Towkio
Tim Sweeney
DJ Heather
Miles Maeda

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 204 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest