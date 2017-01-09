The full Panorama Music Festival lineup is here!

And boy, is it a good lineup. The festival was confirmed back in December, and just this morning the list of performers was released. It includes headliners Solange, Tame Impala, Nine Inch Nails, A Tribe Called Quest, Alt-J and, yes, Frank Ocean. Told you so.
It’s only the second year of the festival, but judging by how great last year’s was, you should get excited about this one. The festival will take place from July 28 to 30 on Randalls Island Park, so get your tickets now!
Panorama lineup Friday, July 28
Frank Ocean
Solange
MGMT
Future Islands
Tyler the Creator
Spoon
Girl Talk
DJ Shadow
Vance Joy
Isaiah Rashad
MØ
Breakbot
Foxygen
Marcellus Pittman
Cherry Glazerr
HONNE
24 Hours
Jamila Woods
Panorama lineup Saturday, July 29
Tame Impala
alt-J
Nick Murphy
Nicolas Jaar
Belle & Sebastian
Vince Staples
Jagwar Ma
Matoma
Mitski
Hot Since 82
SOFI TUKKER
S U R V I V E
THEY.
Pinegrove
Noname
Bleached
Huerco S.
Anthony Naples
Mister Saturday Night
Jayda G
Panorama lineup Sunday, July 30
Nine Inch Nails
A Tribe Called Quest
Justice • Glass Animals
Cashmere Cat
Angel Olsen
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Snakehips
Kiiara
Mura Masa
Cloud Nothings
Preoccupations
Dhani Harrison
Bishop Briggs
6LACK
Towkio
Tim Sweeney
DJ Heather
Miles Maeda
