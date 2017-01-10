  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The High Line announces a new, high-profile showcase for public art called the Plinth

By Howard Halle Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 5:07pm

The High Line announces a new, high-profile showcase for public art called the Plinth

The far West Side is shaping up to be quite the destination for contemporary art. First, developers of the Hudson Yards announced their plans for The Shed, a cutting cutting-edge cultural center at the base of a super-tall high-rise. Next, they upped the ante with a proposal for New York City’s version of The Eiffel Tower. Now the High Line, which terminates at the Hudson Yards, is getting into the act with the Plinth, a new dedicated platform (literally) for public art projects. As the name suggests, the Plinth will serve as a giant pedestal for a series of commissioned outdoor artworks by today’s leading artists. Some 12 artists in all have been shortlisted, and their ideas range from things like a giant Chameleon to a full-size replica of a drone. Inspired by London’s public-art Plinth on Trafalgar Square, the High Line’s version will take center stage on the Spur located above Tenth Avenue and West 30th Street. Expect to see the first installation sometime next year. For now, you can check out an exhibition of models for each proposal on the High Line at West 14th Street from February 9 to April 30. 

 

Sam Durant, Untitled (drone), 2016
Rendering by James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro, courtesy of the City of New York

 

 

 

Paola Pivi, Untitled, 2016
Rendering by James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro, courtesy of the City of New York

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Howard Halle 229 Posts

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest