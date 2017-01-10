The High Line announces a new, high-profile showcase for public art called the Plinth

The far West Side is shaping up to be quite the destination for contemporary art. First, developers of the Hudson Yards announced their plans for The Shed, a cutting cutting-edge cultural center at the base of a super-tall high-rise. Next, they upped the ante with a proposal for New York City’s version of The Eiffel Tower. Now the High Line, which terminates at the Hudson Yards, is getting into the act with the Plinth, a new dedicated platform (literally) for public art projects. As the name suggests, the Plinth will serve as a giant pedestal for a series of commissioned outdoor artworks by today’s leading artists. Some 12 artists in all have been shortlisted, and their ideas range from things like a giant Chameleon to a full-size replica of a drone. Inspired by London’s public-art Plinth on Trafalgar Square, the High Line’s version will take center stage on the Spur located above Tenth Avenue and West 30th Street. Expect to see the first installation sometime next year. For now, you can check out an exhibition of models for each proposal on the High Line at West 14th Street from February 9 to April 30.

Rendering by James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro, courtesy of the City of New York