The kid from Big Daddy is opening a mead brewery in Brooklyn

By Christina Izzo Posted: Tuesday January 17 2017, 12:24pm

Photograph: BEI/Shutterstock
The Sprouse brothers

Weirder things have happened—look at the entirety of 2016 for proof. But Dylan Sprouse brewing mead in Williamsburg is plenty weird. 

A little backstory: Dylan Sprouse is one half of the Sprouse twins, the towheaded child actors known for their work in 1999 Adam Sandler comedy Big Daddy and the Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Now Sprouse looks to be making a career move by opening All-Wise Meadery, an "all-local, heathen-run meadery," at the William Vale Hotel this spring. (At 24-years old, this makes Sprouse the youngest master brewer in the U.S.)

Details are scarce, but Sprouse tells Bedford + Bowery that he's been tinkering with a brew flavored with Hawaiian honey and tobacco-infused tea. Hey, he wipes his own ass—the kid can do whatever he wants now. 

 

