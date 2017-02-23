  • Blog
The Met has made 375,000 images in their collection free to use

By Howard Halle Posted: Thursday February 23 2017, 6:57pm

Here’s a couple of things you can do, courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Work out in the presence of great art; check out cool outdoor installations with rooftops views of Central Park. Now here’s another: Being able to choose from more than a quarter million online images of treasures in The Met’s collection, and downloading them for free in high resolution—no permission required

It’s all part of a recent initiative to grant unlimited use of any images of artworks from The Met that are in the public domain—which, as noted above, is a lot. Just what you do with them is up to you: Print them out to frame, wallpaper your bathroom with them—it’s all good. Getting to them from the museum’s home page is a bit tricky, but basically you click Art on the menu at the top of the page, go to Collection on the pull-down menu and click on that, then click on the box marked Public Domain Artworks just under the Search bar, and voilà! Here’s small sampling of what you can find:

 

 

Johannes Vermeer, Young Woman with a Water Pitcher, circa 1662
The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

 

 

El Greco, The Vision of Saint John, 1609–14
The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

 

 

Vincent van Gogh, Wheat Field with Cypresses, 1889
The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

 

 

Pieter Bruegel the Elder, The Harvesters, 1565
The Metropolitan Museum of Art

 

 

