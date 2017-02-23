The Met has made 375,000 images in their collection free to use

Here’s a couple of things you can do, courtesy The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Work out in the presence of great art; check out cool outdoor installations with rooftops views of Central Park. Now here’s another: Being able to choose from more than a quarter million online images of treasures in The Met’s collection, and downloading them for free in high resolution—no permission required

It’s all part of a recent initiative to grant unlimited use of any images of artworks from The Met that are in the public domain—which, as noted above, is a lot. Just what you do with them is up to you: Print them out to frame, wallpaper your bathroom with them—it’s all good. Getting to them from the museum’s home page is a bit tricky, but basically you click Art on the menu at the top of the page, go to Collection on the pull-down menu and click on that, then click on the box marked Public Domain Artworks just under the Search bar, and voilà! Here’s small sampling of what you can find:

