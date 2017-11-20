The MTA is offering free bus service to LaGuardia for Thanksgiving

The MTA is taking steps this week to make a Thanksgiving escape from New York slightly less miserable. Through Sunday, November 26, the authority is giving free rides on the Q70 Select Bus Service, which connects the 7, E, F, M, R and LIRR trains to terminals at LaGaurdia Airport.

Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest time of the year for domestic air travel, which often leads to to gridlocks in and around New York City’s airports. The day before Thanksgiving last year, traffic leading into LaGuardia was so bad that some passengers exited buses and cabs and walked a half-mile to avoid missing their flights. In fact, the airport was ranked among the worst airports in the country for holiday travel last year—a distinction that isn’t expected to change as a years–long renovation project is underway there.

This year’s gratis rides might not help solve the imminent traffic issues near LaGuardia, but it will at least give commuters a cheap, go-to option while they’re trying to get out of town.

Come 2022, New Yorkers traveling to LaGuardia will have a brand new service to reckon with when the LaGuardia AirTrain is completed. Commuters will be forced to connect to it through Willets Point, but it will be immune to gridlocked car traffic in and out of the travel hub.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.