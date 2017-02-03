  • Blog
The new Bryant Park Whole Foods has a produce butcher to slice your veggies

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday February 3 2017, 4:32pm

 

At the new Bryant Park Whole Foods that opened last week, there’s a station with a butcher…for veggies. It’s yet another step in veggie burgers’ crusade to knock meat down to second best, but we doubt carnivores will fall for a butcher who slices scallions instead of salami.

 

You can pick up leafy greens and have your vegan and vegetarian grub sliced and diced at the store at 1095 Avenue of the Americas. The chopping service costs $1 (for either one pound of small produce or one large piece of produce), which is totally worth it to avoid tears while slicing an onion. 

