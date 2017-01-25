The new food hall Gotham Market opens in Fort Greene on Thursday

Gotham West Market has been one of the more popular outlets to come out of the food-hall boom of the 2010s, a regard the team the team is looking to capitalize on with Gotham Market, a shiny new spin-off inside inside Fort Greene’s luxury residential building the Ashland.

Opening tomorrow, the 16,000-square-foot, 400-seat location will host a pop-up food space—it kicks off with crab-roll joint Crabby Shack, which will occupy the space for the next six months—along with seven regular vendors including Spanish tapas restaurant Boqueria and Southern-comfort spot Mason Jar. Also, John Stage of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que fame oversees chicken dishes at Flip Bird and locavore Italian plates at Apizza Regionale. 590 Fulton St, Brooklyn (gothammarketashland.com)

Check out the space and food offerings below:

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Photograph: Danielle Adams

Photograph: Danielle Adams

Photograph: Danielle Adams