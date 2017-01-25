  • Blog
The new food hall Gotham Market opens in Fort Greene on Thursday

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 2:54pm

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Gotham West Market has been one of the more popular outlets to come out of the food-hall boom of the 2010s, a regard the team the team is looking to capitalize on with Gotham Market, a shiny new spin-off inside inside Fort Greene’s luxury residential building the Ashland.

Opening tomorrow, the 16,000-square-foot, 400-seat location will host a pop-up food space—it kicks off with crab-roll joint Crabby Shack, which will occupy the space for the next six months—along with seven regular vendors including Spanish tapas restaurant Boqueria and Southern-comfort spot Mason Jar. Also, John Stage of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que fame oversees chicken dishes at Flip Bird and locavore Italian plates at Apizza Regionale. 590 Fulton St, Brooklyn (gothammarketashland.com)

Check out the space and food offerings below: 

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

 

Fried chicken and sides at Flip Bird
Photograph: Danielle Adams

 

Potato pizza at Apizza Regionale
Photograph: Danielle Adams

 

 

Lobster and crab rolls at Crabby Shack
Photograph: Danielle Adams

 

Macaroni and cheese at Mason Jar
Photograph: Danielle Adams
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

