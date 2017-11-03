  • Blog
The new Pearl River Mart at Chelsea Market has an opening date

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday November 3 2017, 3:20pm

Photograph: Courtesy Pearl River Mart

Fans of Pearl River Mart, rejoice! The opening date for the self-described Asian emporium’s new Chelsea location has been announced. 

Just in time for the season of gift giving, Pearl River Mart at Chelsea Market will open to the public on Wednesday, November 16. If you’re unfamiliar, the inexpensive treasure trove sells a great range of loot for everyone on your holiday shopping list, including fashion staples like silk kimonos, chic table settings, beautiful paper lanterns and fun novelties.

Much like the New York brand’s Tribeca outpost, the Chelsea Market shop carries some of the store's best-selling products as well as capsule collections created by Asian-American designers. It will also double as a space for in-store events, including cultural performances and more. We can’t wait!

