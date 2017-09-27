  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The New York Botanical Garden is livestreaming leaves changing colors because it’s fall, damn it

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Clayton Guse Posted: Wednesday September 27 2017, 12:51pm

There's nothing quite like fall in New York. Sweaters are unearthed from the bottoms of storage bins, people finally start covering up their nasty toes and the foliage across town becomes downright majestic. But there is perhaps no organization that is more stoked about the leaves turning than the New York Botanical Garden. The park set up a livestream this week with one single goal: show the leaves changing colors.

Now, you might think that a better way to show the evolution of the city's foliage from green to brown would be a time-lapse. After all, leaves don't change their hues instantly, and watching them slowly transform is akin to watching paint dry. But that's not the point for the NYBG. They're going to show you what fall in New York looks like, one second at a time. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Clayton Guse 308 Posts

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest