The Open House New York 2017 lineup is here, and it’s amazing

Open House New York returns for its 15th year the weekend of October 14–15, giving New Yorkers access to more than 200 spaces across the city that are normally off-limits to the public. The festival celebrates the city's amazing architecture and allows attendees to interact with some of the most storied places across town. This year's lineup returns with many of the staples that have made the festival so cool over the past decade-and-a-half, including the Woodlawn Cememtery, the Wyckoff House Museum and Masonic Hall.

There are also a slate of new additions for 2017, each of which should be pretty exciting for local design nerds. Open House is offering a behind-the-scenes tour of the city's newest brewery, Five Boroughs Brewing Company in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The century-old Church of the Intercession, a Gothic revival gem in Washington Heights, will open its doors for architecture–lovers during the fest. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society of Rosebank, one of Staten Island's coolest spots, will get its moment in the limelight over the weekend. The new Lisson Gallery, which is situated directly beneath the High Line, will also open its doors for an exclusive look.

You can find the full Open House lineup and schedule at the festival's website or in Wednesday's issue of Time Out New York (find out where to pick up the magazine here). The majority of the sites showcased during the weekend will be free and will not require reservations (slots will be open on a first come, first served basis, though). The rest will require advanced reservations, which open up on Thursday, October 5, at 11am. Start planning now—you don't want to miss your chance to see some of these incredible spots!