The rest of the country gets $1 margaritas at Applebee’s, but NYC’s are still $14

If you think October is a weird month for a margarita promotion, then you clearly don't work for the marketing team at Applebee’s. In a campaign titled Dollaritas, the casual sit-down chain is selling its version of the tequila-based drink for just $1 throughout October at participating locations. The catch for New Yorkers? None of the locations within the city limits are participating in the deal.

The Times Square Applebee’s on 42nd Street, for example, will not be shilling dollar margs this month but will be selling them at their usual price of $13 instead. The biggest Applebee’s in the world, on 50th Street, is not participating either, selling the drinks for a cool $14. In fact, the cheapest Applebee’s margarita we could locate in New York City is at the East River Plaza location on 117th Street, which offers the concoctions for $7.99.

For any New Yorker who loves washing down two entrees and an appetizer (for just $20) with the timeless glory that is an Applebee’s margarita, this is pretty bad news. New York is goddamn expensive as it is, and this month's Dollaritas exemption just adds salt to the wound (as opposed to the rims of our glasses).

Allison DiBarba contributed to this story.

