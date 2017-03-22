NYC is one of the top 10 most expensive cities in the world

Not only is NYC one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world, it’s also the No. 1 most expensive city in North America. So it’s time to drink away our budget sorrows with the most expensive cup of coffee in the country.

In a new study on the cost of living from the Economist Intelligence Unit, NYC came in ninth place—but that’s actually good news! In 2016 our city was in seventh place. So yes, it’s insanely expensive here, but it’s not as insanely expensive as it was last year. (And we already knew that our average rent here is the second highest in the country.)

The city with the highest cost of living was Singapore for the fourth consecutive year. Next on the list were Hong Kong, Zurich, Tokyo and Osaka. Last year Los Angeles came in eighth place, but it just missed inclusion this year, coming in 11th instead.