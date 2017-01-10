  • Blog
The Second Avenue subway now has 24-hour service

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 12:02pm

Photograph: Courtesy Governor Cuomo's Office

After getting excited about the grand opening of the Second Avenue subway on January 1, we immediately reverted back to complaining when we realized it wasn’t operating later than 10pm. Until now!

 

Starting last night, 24-hour service began for the Second Avenue subway, so now you can ride the Q between 10pm and 6am. The new stops reach up to 96th Street, and between the amazing artwork and spotlessly clean tracks, they’re becoming New York’s latest tourist destinations.  

