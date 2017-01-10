The Second Avenue subway now has 24-hour service

After getting excited about the grand opening of the Second Avenue subway on January 1, we immediately reverted back to complaining when we realized it wasn’t operating later than 10pm. Until now!
Starting last night, 24-hour service began for the Second Avenue subway, so now you can ride the Q between 10pm and 6am. The new stops reach up to 96th Street, and between the amazing artwork and spotlessly clean tracks, they’re becoming New York’s latest tourist destinations.
