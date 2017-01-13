  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The temperature hit a record high yesterday but will drop below freezing tonight

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday January 13 2017, 2:03pm

 

A photo posted by Taiei E. (@chiku_v6s) on

 

 

Yes, yesterday it was actually 65 degrees in NYC in January, so if that’s not a sign of the impending apocalypse, we don’t know what is.

 

The high temps actually broke several records: It was the warmest January 12 we’ve had in the past 127 years, and it was the warmest January day, period, since 2007. Meanwhile, out on the worst coast, there were state-wide rainstorms in California. It looks like NYC really can have it all, including the best weather.  

 

But after yesterday’s ridiculously balmy temperatures, we’re in for weather whiplash. It’s going to drop below freezing tonight, with lows in the 20s expected for this weekend. Not cool, except in a literal sense.  

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 211 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest