The temperature hit a record high yesterday but will drop below freezing tonight

Yes, yesterday it was actually 65 degrees in NYC in January, so if that’s not a sign of the impending apocalypse, we don’t know what is.

The high temps actually broke several records: It was the warmest January 12 we’ve had in the past 127 years, and it was the warmest January day, period, since 2007. Meanwhile, out on the worst coast, there were state-wide rainstorms in California. It looks like NYC really can have it all, including the best weather.

But after yesterday’s ridiculously balmy temperatures, we’re in for weather whiplash. It’s going to drop below freezing tonight, with lows in the 20s expected for this weekend. Not cool, except in a literal sense.